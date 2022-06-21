United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $23.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

X stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.01.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,827. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

