UnMarshal (MARSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $535,744.61

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $535,744.61 and approximately $350,167.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00682687 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00080670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00497629 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

