Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 0.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

VCR stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.01. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,690. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.15 and its 200-day moving average is $293.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

