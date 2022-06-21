Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $139.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

