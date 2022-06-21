Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after buying an additional 98,271 shares during the period. Finally, SWM Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,457,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.40. 1,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,800. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average of $160.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

