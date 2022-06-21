Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 29.9% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.35. 43,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.