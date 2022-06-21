Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,377 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 7.8% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,560,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,310. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47.

