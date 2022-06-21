Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,627. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

