Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,537,000 after purchasing an additional 547,735 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,815 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. 22,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,627. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.