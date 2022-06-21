Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stake Raised by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.80 and a 12 month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

