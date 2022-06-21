Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $558,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,522,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 300,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,822. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.