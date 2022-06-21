Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,549. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.19.

