Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after buying an additional 241,035 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,240,000 after buying an additional 174,983 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,554,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,272,000 after buying an additional 127,082 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $147.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

