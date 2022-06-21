Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.29. 392,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

