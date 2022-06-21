Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Increased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,893 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $292,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.52. 380,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.65 and its 200-day moving average is $400.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

