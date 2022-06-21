Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.1% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,998. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day moving average is $219.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

