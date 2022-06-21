Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.53. The stock had a trading volume of 53,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

