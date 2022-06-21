Veriti Management LLC Acquires 2,195 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after purchasing an additional 780,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,344,000 after purchasing an additional 418,123 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

