Veriti Management LLC Acquires 4,067 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Sony Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.94 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $103.02.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.