Veriti Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.12 and its 200 day moving average is $469.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

