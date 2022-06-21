Veriti Management LLC Buys 5,555 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 16,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2866 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

