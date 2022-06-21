Veriti Management LLC Buys 90,776 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 687.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,776 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

