Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

