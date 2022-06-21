Veriti Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 21,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $179.70 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.38.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

