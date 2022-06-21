Veriti Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.40.

NYSE:NVO opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

