Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
VRNA stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $252.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 382,198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,841,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.
Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
