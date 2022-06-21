Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

VRNA stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $252.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,688 shares of company stock worth $135,597 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 382,198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,841,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

