Verso Token (VSO) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. Verso Token has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00707775 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00080725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00503911 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars.

