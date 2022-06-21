Vesper Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. Vesper has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $70,848.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00682687 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00080670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00497629 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,705,433 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

