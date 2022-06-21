Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.75 ($2.04).

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.76) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.53) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.20) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 127.53 ($1.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £35.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.