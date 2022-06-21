W Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)

W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,291,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,477,000. Inspirato makes up 26.5% of W Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. W Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000.

Shares of ISPO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 5,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,904. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.61. Inspirato Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

ISPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspirato has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

