W Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)

W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,291,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,477,000. Inspirato makes up 26.5% of W Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. W Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000.
Shares of ISPO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 5,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,904. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.61. Inspirato Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $108.00.
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
