Wall Capital Group Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wall Capital Group Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 130,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. 1,026,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,348,364. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $55.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

