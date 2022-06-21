Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $326.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.