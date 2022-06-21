WAX Price Tops $0.0925 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $194.14 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0925 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,887,187,501 coins and its circulating supply is 2,098,457,005 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

