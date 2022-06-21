Wells Fargo & Company Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $31.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.23.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE:KBH opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 270,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.