Wells Fargo & Company Lowers M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.67.

MDC opened at $28.26 on Friday. M.D.C. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

