Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.