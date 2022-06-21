Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $440,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. 6,010,260 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

