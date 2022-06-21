Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $961,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

VTV traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.46. 72,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

