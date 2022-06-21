Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,712 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.4% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $156,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,131,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,260,000.

VEU traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 45,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,385. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

