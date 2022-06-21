Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,026. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

