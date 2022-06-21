Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.88. 168,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.73.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

