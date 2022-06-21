XXEC Inc. Cuts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

XXEC Inc. reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 1.8% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $499,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,978. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

