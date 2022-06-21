Zeepin Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $112,297.07 and $407.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00823000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00074137 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

