Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 10.3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.98. 128,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,081,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 239.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zhihu by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,126 shares during the period. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. lifted its position in Zhihu by 170.5% during the first quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 609.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 969,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 770,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 635,367 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.