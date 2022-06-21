Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 10.3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.98. 128,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,081,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.
About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
