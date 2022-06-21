Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Decreased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,855 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.35.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

