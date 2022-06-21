Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.42.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.07. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,598. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

