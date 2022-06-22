10,070 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $501.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.42 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

In related news, CEO David Gandler purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

