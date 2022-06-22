1,964 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,964 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 270.5% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

