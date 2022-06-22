1irstcoin (FST) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $4,429.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000930 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,693,471 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

