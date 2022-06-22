213,274 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 213,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 16.79% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,893,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

NYSEARCA:UNOV opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.